Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 546.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 326.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

