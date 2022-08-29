Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $715,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,162,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 712,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 746,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:WMB opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.
Insider Transactions at Williams Companies
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
