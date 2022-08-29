Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 46,865 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontline were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Frontline by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Frontline by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

