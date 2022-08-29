Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

