Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TransAlta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

TransAlta (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. TransAlta’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

