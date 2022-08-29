Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 20,000 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meritor by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 88,423 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

MTOR opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

