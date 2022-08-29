Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

