Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chewy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Chewy Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of CHWY opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,536.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

