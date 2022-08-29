Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $42.36 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

