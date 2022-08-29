Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 227,400 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,363,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

