Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,368 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CONMED were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 42.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 133,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED Stock Performance

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $91.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.20%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.