Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,478 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.51 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.79.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

