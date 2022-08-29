Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,182 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

