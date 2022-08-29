Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 56,340 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,340 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cerus were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cerus by 153.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 176,050 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CERS stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $761.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
