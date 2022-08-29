Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 63,380 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 79.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 59.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -246.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

