Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 955 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Several analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

