SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,901,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,273,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 221.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 89.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

