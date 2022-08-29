Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,458,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,575 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $23.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

