State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 10,327 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $113.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.