State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 18,305 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $20,740,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 434,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -90.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

