State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdvanSix Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.41 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

