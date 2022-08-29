State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

