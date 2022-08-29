State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $49.89 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

