State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 11.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

Independent Bank Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

