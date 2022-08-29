State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NMIH. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NMIH stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

