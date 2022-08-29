State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 3,690 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 3,227.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 7.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 10.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

