State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 4,006 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $121.67 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

