State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,075 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.80 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

