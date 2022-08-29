State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 100,000 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

KRG opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

