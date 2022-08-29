State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $9,882,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $244.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.20 and its 200 day moving average is $293.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

