State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock opened at $120.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

