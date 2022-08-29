State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE FUL opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.57.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

