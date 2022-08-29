State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 81.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

