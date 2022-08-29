State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of HUBG opened at $83.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

