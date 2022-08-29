State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Meritor by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Meritor Stock Performance

About Meritor

MTOR opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.