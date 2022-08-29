State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

