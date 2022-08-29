State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.88 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 342,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

AAWW opened at $99.87 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAWW. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

