State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.89 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,437 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 218.3% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,445 shares of the airline’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

