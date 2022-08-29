State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.93 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.6 %

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSTK opened at $57.91 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

