State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $2,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rogers by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 400,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,312 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Rogers by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 14,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $254.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.96 and a 200-day moving average of $267.32. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $178.43 and a one year high of $274.51.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

