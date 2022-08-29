State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tobam raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $495.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

