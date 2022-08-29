State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.03 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.28 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

