State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,169,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,006,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,561,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock worth $100,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

JBT stock opened at $107.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.