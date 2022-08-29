State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,736 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $129,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

