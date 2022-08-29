State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

