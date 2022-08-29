State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

