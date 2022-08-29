State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

