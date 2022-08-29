State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after buying an additional 110,915 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $15,892,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $9,278,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5 Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $160.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,798 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.