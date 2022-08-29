State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

