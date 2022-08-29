State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

