State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 28,164 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 30.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 10.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 155,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 154.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 3.0 %

HTH stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. Research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

